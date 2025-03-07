AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
India’s market regulator warns Nestle over breach of insider trading regulations

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:25pm

Nestle India said on Friday it received a warning from the country’s markets regulator for a breach of insider trading regulations “by a designated person of the company”.

The Indian arm of Swiss food giant Nestle said its compliance officer received an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday.

Nestle India shareholders vote against rise in royalty to Swiss parent

However, the firm stopped short of revealing details from the letter or about the person.

Nestle India “would like to categorically assert that this information has no impact on the financial and operational capabilities,” the Maggi instant noodles maker told Reuters, without specifying details.

