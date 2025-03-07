PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

In a bid to strengthen growth and foster collaboration between the government and the private sector, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a delegation of prominent business leaders at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday.

During the meeting, the premier acknowledged the crucial role of the business community and pledged to act as a facilitator to ease investment conditions and accelerate economic development, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“I welcome you all,” said PM Shehbaz, while lauding the role of the business community in generating economic activity in the country.

“You all invested your capital in this country even in difficult times for the country’s industrial and economic development,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated that the country’s macroeconomic indicators are improving.

“However, we need to focus now on employment, production, exports, agriculture and industry.”

PM highlights his govt’s achievements

PM said that the government can act as a catalyst “to support the business community’s efforts easing business conditions and create an investment-friendly environment”.

“With your advice and useful opinions, the country’s economy will continue its journey of improvement and reforms in all sectors,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s rice exports have reached $4 billion.

The prime minister noted that in 2005 a rice grading laboratory was established with the help of a Chinese grant. “Unfortunately, we were not able to avail any benefit from it,” he said.

The prime minister informed that from next week onwards, sector-wise meetings would be conducted twice a week. “The first meeting would be for the agriculture sector,” he said.

Shehbaz said the consultation aims to accelerate the development of the country’s economy.

He informed that trade officers posted abroad have been provided with clear targets for trade and export promotion.

During the meeting, the business community expressed its confidence in the policies of the government and paid tribute to the business community for providing a conducive environment for the business community and investors.

The participants also appreciated the government for setting up a National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the country.

The participants also praised the government’s Green Pakistan Initiative, while presenting suggestions regarding various sectors.

The prime minister directed all the relevant ministries to meet and consult with representatives and stakeholders of the business sectors.

The delegation included Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Atif Sheikh, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Hussain, SM Tanveer, Mian Ahsan, Saleem Ghauri, Shahzad Malik, Usman Malik, Atif Inam and Shahzad Asghar. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and relevant senior officials.