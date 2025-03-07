AIRLINK 176.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.28%)
BOP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (8.4%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.47%)
OGDC 224.52 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.87%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PPL 186.85 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.55%)
PRL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.81%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.55%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.66 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,120 Increased By 97.7 (0.81%)
BR30 37,239 Increased By 633.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,556 Increased By 842.3 (0.74%)
KSE30 35,503 Increased By 201.5 (0.57%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flat before US jobs data, 10-year yield crawls up

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 09:41am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in early deals on Friday, as market participants awaited US economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory, which could also have a bearing on the domestic rate cycle.

While yields on most bonds were flat, that on the 10-year benchmark bond rose slightly after the Reserve Bank of India did not include the note in next week’s bond purchase.

The 10-year yield was at 6.6902% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.6806%.

The US nonfarm payroll data for February is due after Indian market hours. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 160,000 after rising 143,000 in January, a Reuters survey of economists showed.

The data would provide some clarity on how the Fed will progress in its monetary easing path.

Interest rate futures project the Fed will cut rates by 75 basis points in 2025, as concerns over the health of the world’s largest economy have risen.

The Fed cut rates by 100 bps in 2024.

India bond yields seen little changed as traders search for fresh triggers

Indian central bank purchases would be the key trigger for a decline in yields, traders had said.

The RBI is set to buy bonds worth 500 billion rupees ($5.74 billion) each on March 12 and March 18, followed by a $10 billion three-year dollar/rupee swap on March 24.

These operations underscore its intention to keep banking system liquidity in a surplus, which should help banks pass on policy rate cuts to consumers, analysts said.

The RBI has infused more than 4.5 trillion rupees into the banking system since mid-January.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields flat before US jobs data, 10-year yield crawls up

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories