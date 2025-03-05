India bond yields seen little changed as traders search for fresh triggers

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early deals on Wednesday, as market participants continue to await fresh triggers at a time when appetite for longer-duration debt is waning.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.72% and 6.76%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.7447%.

“There is hardly any major factor that could lead to any large move in bond yields, and we could see another session with rangebound moves and shallow volumes,” the trader said.

Daily average trading volume in the last four sessions has declined to 366 billion rupees ($4.19 billion), down from 423 billion rupees in the previous four sessions, data from clearing house showed.

Trading interest has diminished with a decline in appetite for longer-duration government bonds, as states are set to sell a large quantum of debt in the last month of the financial year.

Indian states raised 505 billion rupees ($5.79 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday, and are scheduled to sell debt worth another 1.35 trillion rupees in the next three weeks.

A majority of the supply from states is expected to be dominated by long-end bonds. Demand for longer-duration notes has eased amid uncertainty regarding bond purchases from the Reserve Bank of India in March, after the central bank infused around 870 billion rupees into the banking system through a three-year dollar/rupee swap.

Meanwhile, longer-dated US Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, and extended their rise in Asian trading hours.

The yields had eased earlier on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as the doubling of duties on Chinese imports, could rattle global trading.