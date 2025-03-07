AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
ATC confirms pre-arrest bail of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

Fazal Sher Published March 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul in two cases registered against them in connection with PTI’s Sangjani public gathering.

The ATC duty judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the pre-arrest applications of both the PTI leaders, confirmed their bails against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each in cases registered against them under terrorism charges.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, and MNA Zartaj Gul appeared before the court along with their legal team. The court, after hearing the arguments, confirmed bail of both PTI leaders.

Meanwhile, a local court granted bail to 15 PTI workers arrested in connection with cases registered against them after the PTI’s November 26 protest.

Additional Sessions judge Amir Zia, while hearing the bail application of the PTI workers, granted bail to 26 workers against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each. The 15 suspects to whom the court granted bail include a guard, a driver, and a cook of Omar Ayub Khan in a case registered against them at Ramna police station.

Similarly, another court approved post-arrest bail pleas of another seven workers of PTI arrested in cases registered against them in connection with the PTI’s November 26 protest.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the bail application of PTI’s seven workers, approved their bail pleas against the surety bonds of Rs50,000 in a case registered against them at Ramna police station.

