Pakistan Print 2025-03-07

CM takes notice of Kasur incident

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the horrific incident in Kasur, where a nine-year-old girl, Mustafeera Batool, was brutally attacked while on her way to school.

On the instructions of CM Punjab, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, immediately visited Children’s Hospital Lahore to inquire about the health of the injured girl.

During her visit, Hina Parvez Butt met the victim and her family, assured them of complete justice, and expressed solidarity in this difficult time. She directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical treatment to ensure the girl’s swift recovery.

She also contacted the concerned police officials and emphasized swift action against the culprit. She stated that violence against children and women will not be tolerated, and the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the protection and rights of every citizen, especially women and children. The Punjab Women Protection Authority is closely monitoring the case.

