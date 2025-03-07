Azma assails KP govt over its ‘failure’ to serve the masses

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Gandapur has been charge-sheeted by his government and that his performance is limited to just two “jirgas” and four Apex Committee meetings.

She criticised the sharp fare hike in Peshawar BRT from Rs 110 to Rs 510, while electric bus fares in Punjab remain at just Rs 20. She pointed out that only 173 jobs were created in the technology sector in KP, whereas over 100,000 people are employed under “Suthra Punjab” Programme. She further claimed that KP’s “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” app is merely a copy of the “Maryam Ki Dastak” app, with an extremely low registration rate of just 0.04%.

While addressing at a news conference, here on Thursday, Azma Bokhari also highlighted the lack of healthcare infrastructure in KP, stating that only 25 dialysis units were built in the past 12 years, most of which are now non-functional. She criticized the government’s failure to meet housing targets, stating that despite the promise of building 5 million homes, only 200 have been completed so far.

Azma maintained that Gandapur is attempting to take credit for old projects, pointing out that the CRBC Canal project was initiated by Wapda in 1995 and is even listed on their website.

She also criticized the KP government’s claim of launching a “Taleem Card,” which is scheduled for 2027 but has been included in their current performance report. She further said KP’s performance report, includes the purchase of pencils, computers, and diaries.

Azma Bokhari revealed that the contractor of Peshawar BRT has filed a Rs 57 billion compensation claim against the KP government in an international court. She also stated that the Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway is a CPEC project, but Gandapur’s government is trying to falsely take credit for it.

She stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur sent a book to her on his government’s achievements, but she believes he has not even read it himself. She mocked him for listing his supposed accomplishments while omitting his major actions—his failed attacks on Islamabad and Lahore.

She criticised the KP government’s handling of security, stating that while Kurram was burning, Gandapur was on his way to “conquer” Islamabad. She added that the people of KP are suffering due to terrorism, yet the government has failed to address their concerns.

Azma Bokhari also ridiculed Gandapur’s educational background, saying that if he were truly educated, he would not have sent her that book. She criticised KP’s YouTubers for being outraged by images of Maryam Nawaz while ignoring real issues.

She compared the transport projects of both provinces, stating that Punjab successfully runs an Orange Line and Metro Bus services in three cities, while KP has only managed one BRT system that frequently breaks down. She highlighted that Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is launching a glass train between Rawalpindi and Murree.

She also pointed out that the cost of Peshawar BRT has exceeded Rs 120 billion, whereas Punjab has implemented three transport projects for less than that amount. Additionally, while KP managed to solarize only 140 tube wells in 12 years, Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is solarising over 10,000 tube wells.

Bokhari mentioned that even KP’s Education minister admitted that billions are being spent just on printing the “Taleem Card”, which won’t be implemented until 2027. She also criticised KP’s repackaging of the Sehat Card as a new initiative.

She highlighted Punjab’s education initiatives, including the “Honahar Scholarships” programme, which has already awarded scholarships to 30,000 students, with plans to expand to 50,000. She noted that Maryam Nawaz is providing electric bikes and scooters to students, building thousands of homes under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, and distributing Green Tractors and Kisan Cards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025