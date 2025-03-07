AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Pakistan

13,451 livestock farmers receive Card

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: As many as 13,451 livestock farmers have received their livestock cards, while 77,627 male calves belonging to 10,990 farmers have been tagged and approved for loans under PAITS (Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System).

This was disclosed at a meeting held at the Livestock Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The meeting reviewed the progress of key projects, including the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card, distribution of livestock assets among rural widowed and divorced women in South Punjab, and departmental strategies to control foot-and-mouth disease in animals. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also attended the meeting.

Regarding the distribution of livestock assets in South Punjab, the minister announced that around 11,000 animals (heifers) will be distributed among rural women aged up to 55 years across 12 districts within two years. So far, 2,041 animals have been distributed among widowed and divorced women in Bahawalnagar, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Rajanpur, along with the delivery of their bank cards by the Bank of Punjab.

Kirmani emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated in the timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers. Directors in all divisions have been instructed to personally visit livestock card delivery centres on a daily basis. Additionally, farmers whose cards have arrived at the centres but have not collected them should be contacted.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Livestock South Punjab Asfar, Additional Secretary Livestock Usman Tahir, Directors General of Extension, and Production, and Research (Livestock), representatives from the Bank of Punjab, PITB, and the Urban Unit.

