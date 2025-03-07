‘Launchpad Pakistan’ FPCCI initiative extremely important for economy: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori Thursday said the FPCCI’s ‘Launchpad Pakistan’ initiative is extremely important for the economy. The Governor House is also actively involved in the development of the IT sector.

The business community needs to ensure two things: first, law and order, and second, the laws of the state.

When investors trust the government, the national economy improves further. President Donald Trump spoke about cooperation in sectors like IT, which is a very important development that will benefit Pakistan’s economy and business community.

He expressed these thoughts while addressing the Launchpad event at the Federation House on Thursday.

The event was also addressed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, and Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Maggo. The event was attended by Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister of Energy Nasser Husain Shah, Minister of Commerce Ikramullah Dharejo, Minister Law Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Consuls General from various countries, UBG President Zubair Tufail, FPCCI Vice Presidents Aman Paracha, Asif Sakhi, Abdul Mehmood, Nadeem Kashtiwala, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Abdul Samad Khan, and Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stated that FPCCI’s Launchpad Pakistan initiative is of great importance for the economy.

The Governor House is also leading in the development of the IT sector. Foreign investment boosts the real estate sector and the stock exchange. We need to unite to improve both the country’s economy and its society.

The recent incident in Bannu Cantt was part of a conspiracy by enemy countries to destroy the country’s economy.

We are all working together to create a conducive environment for the business community.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Launchpad Pakistan is a one-of-a-kind project, and both investors and the youth will benefit from it.

Due to a lack of opportunities, talent goes abroad. This project will provide opportunities for talented youth.

The Pakistan People’s Party and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto talk about providing opportunities for youth. When the government, investors, innovators, and universities work together, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will increase, and the local industry and services will thrive.

The Chief Minister further stated that the opening of FPCCI’s Launchpad Pakistan is a historic milestone. To achieve economic growth, modern research must be implemented in practice. Challenges give rise to new innovations, and Launchpad Pakistan will be an excellent example of this. We need to increase local production, which will have countless benefits.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also emphasized that increasing local production will create job opportunities, stabilize the economy, and secure the future. Launchpad Pakistan will bridge the gap between educational institutions and industries, creating opportunities for youth, which is the Sindh government’s top priority.

Creating job opportunities for youth in these tough economic times has become a challenge. Businesspeople, innovators, and visionary youth now have a golden opportunity to connect with investors. Universities and businesses must join Launchpad to achieve practical economic benefits.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of our economy, and Launchpad Pakistan will provide financial support and investment access to SMEs.

The Chief Minister added that Launchpad Pakistan will provide a platform where businesses can present their needs and issues.

This will allow small and medium-sized businesses to expand, reduce dependence on imports, and promote local production.

To save foreign exchange, investing in local industries is essential. By highlighting the potential of youth, Pakistan’s bright future is possible.

Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that Launchpad Pakistan is a platform where investors meet innovators. This initiative marks an important milestone for Pakistan’s economic development.

FPCCI is committed to promoting investment and innovation. He also mentioned that the business community in Pakistan will invest in new products and startups within the country. Both talent and investors are available in our country, and FPCCI will facilitate matchmaking between startups and investors.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Saqib Fayaz Maggo, mentioned that Launchpad Pakistan will be the largest program of its kind in Pakistan.

This program will encourage investment in startups with innovative and feasible ideas. A good business idea should not be held back due to a lack of investment.

