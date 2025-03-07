Cabinet sub-committee approves various projects

KARACHI: A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Finance was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Nasir Hussain Shah. The sub-committee approved projects in the larger public interest.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Interior Minister Zia Lanjhar, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chairman Planning & Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health, and secretaries from other departments.

During the meeting, financial issues faced by various departments were discussed. Several key approvals were granted, including:

A grant of 200 million rupees for making Green Line BRT Karachi functional, allocation of 500 million rupees for Kidney Centre Karachi, approval of 200 million rupees for Cadet College Petaro, approval for the purchase of vehicles for Cadet College Karampur, consideration of a proposal regarding the National Boxing Championship, approval of a grant for the Lahooti Melo Festival, approval for emergency work to protect the Kahirdeen Drain in Jacobabad City urban area under the Irrigation Department, approval of proposals for the promotion of officers from the Law Department and consideration of the Law Department’s proposal for the purchase of vehicles.

