First model neighbourhood inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has inaugurated the first of its kind “Model Neighbourhood” in Gulbarg Town of Karachi.

He was accompanied by JI leader Kamran Siraj, town chairman, Nusratullah, Vice Chairman Muhammad Ilyad and local representatives of the area.

The model neighbourhood was decorated with paver blocks and beautification work on streets and roads, whereas water drainage work in the area was also ensured. The neighbourhood is located at UC 5 of Gulbarg Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Monem Zafar stressed the need for peaceful neighbourhoods in modern cities. He shed light on the importance of clean and beautiful neighbourhoods. Talking about the city, he said that the JI’s team of local government representatives had been doing a tremendous work. He said that good intentions coupled with unity and coordinated efforts resulted in miracles.

On the occasion, he also shed light in detail on the disparity between contribution and services to Karachi and Karachiites.

