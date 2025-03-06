AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Norway to more than double Ukraine aid to $7.8bn: PM

AFP Published March 6, 2025

OSLO: Norway will more than double its aid to Ukraine in 2025 to bring the annual total to $7.8 billion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced Thursday, expressing concern that Russia was “heavily arming”.

“The Norwegian aid will help Ukraine oppose Russia and (reinforce) the peace plan on which the European countries are working,” he said in a statement announcing the extra 50 billion kroner ($4.5 billion/4.2 billion euros).

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is in full swing and Russia is heavily arming itself,” Store said.

The announcement came as European Union leaders held a summit in Brussels to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and Europe’s security amid concerns over relations with the United States.

Zelensky appeals to Trump after US halts Ukraine aid

Norway “associates itself with Europe to strengthen its support for Ukraine,” the prime minister added.

“We are confronted with the most serious security situation for Norway since World War II. It is a solid Norwegian contribution to peace and stability in Ukraine and in Europe,” added Store. Norway’s aid to Ukraine this year will now total 85 billion kroner.

The government said the increased aid had been agreed by political parties in parliament. It added that aid to be granted up to 2030 will now total some 205 billion kroner.

As a major oil producer, Norway has greatly benefited from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as countries seek an alternative to Russian supplies. It is also one of Ukraine’s key supporters.

European Union Norway Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Jonas Gahr

