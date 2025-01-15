Govt crafting policy to tackle unemployment: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government is actively working on a policy aimed at lowering unemployment by providing the youth with professional skills and fostering private sector involvement, as these are the key elements for enhancing job opportunities in the country.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said that Uraan Pakistan project – an innovative initiative aimed at advancing the country to become one of the world’s leading economies – would create new employment opportunities across the country. Sharif called for formulation of a strategy aligned with the market demands of friendly countries to provide employment to youth abroad besides taking strict actions against fake and unlicensed companies that are offering jobs overseas.

He continued that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme should play their role in promoting technical and professional skills, adding Pakistan’s future is linked to the development of IT sector.

This is pertinent to mention that internet woes continue to hamper digital activities; Pakistan has landed in the bottom 12pc globally for both mobile and broadband internet speeds, as reported by Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed about establishment of a platform named, Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub to provide information regarding jobs and other services to the youth.

He directed that the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub should be introduced in English language as well as in Urdu and all other local languages to make it accessible to masses.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress of the Prime Minister’s Youth Employment Plan, measures to equip the workforce with skills required by the international market and other projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from the relevant departments.

