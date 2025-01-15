AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Govt crafting policy to tackle unemployment: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government is actively working on a policy aimed at lowering unemployment by providing the youth with professional skills and fostering private sector involvement, as these are the key elements for enhancing job opportunities in the country.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said that Uraan Pakistan project – an innovative initiative aimed at advancing the country to become one of the world’s leading economies – would create new employment opportunities across the country. Sharif called for formulation of a strategy aligned with the market demands of friendly countries to provide employment to youth abroad besides taking strict actions against fake and unlicensed companies that are offering jobs overseas.

He continued that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme should play their role in promoting technical and professional skills, adding Pakistan’s future is linked to the development of IT sector.

This is pertinent to mention that internet woes continue to hamper digital activities; Pakistan has landed in the bottom 12pc globally for both mobile and broadband internet speeds, as reported by Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed about establishment of a platform named, Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub to provide information regarding jobs and other services to the youth.

He directed that the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub should be introduced in English language as well as in Urdu and all other local languages to make it accessible to masses.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress of the Prime Minister’s Youth Employment Plan, measures to equip the workforce with skills required by the international market and other projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from the relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

unemployment Shehbaz Sharif crafting policy

Comments

200 characters

Govt crafting policy to tackle unemployment: PM

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories