AIRLINK 178.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.03%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.94%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.28%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.27%)
OGDC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.59%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
PIBTL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.76%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PPL 176.66 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.24%)
PRL 34.29 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.88%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
SEARL 91.71 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.97%)
SYM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 133.4 (1.13%)
BR30 36,087 Increased By 648.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 113,162 Increased By 908.1 (0.81%)
KSE30 35,057 Increased By 273.4 (0.79%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases from 4-month high as tariff relief fades

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:09am

SHANGHAI: The yuan dipped from a four-month high against the dollar on Thursday, underperforming a broader lift in global peers as persistent worries about even more US tariffs against China overshadowed the reprieve granted to Canada and Mexico.

News that the US would give automakers from its North American neighbours some tariff relief and the euro’s unexpected strength pushed the greenback sharply lower against most currencies overnight.

While the onshore yuan firmed to a high of 7.2199 against the dollar on Wednesday, it pulled back on Thursday.

Market participants said the overall sentiment for the yuan remains subdued, despite the overnight gains.

Ken Cheung, FX strategy director at Mizuho, expects the impact from the dollar’s decline on the yuan to be limited.

“The dramatically stable CNY following the rounds of 10% US tariff hikes might catch market participants off guard,” said Cheung.

“Trump’s tariff uncertainties are unlikely to dissipate before the start of China-US trade talks, leaving the CNH and CNY spot above the 7.2 handle,” Cheung said.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2350 per dollar and was last trading 100 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2445 as of 0330 GMT and 1.05% weaker than the central bank’s guidance.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1692 per dollar, 694 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

Beijing began its week-long annual parliamentary meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Wednesday by signalling greater efforts to boost consumption to help protect economic growth.

China’s yuan steady as Beijing outlines 2025 goals

Investors now await a press conference from policymakers later in the day, where China’s top finance and markets officials, including PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng, will speak.

“While the risk of US reflation may slow or even halt the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, the implementation of a domestic policy package, improvement in economic momentum, and sustained high trade surplus are expected to support the yuan,” said economists Yao Shaohua and Wang Honglin at ABC International in a report.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.245 yuan per dollar, down about 0.12% in Asian trade.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.010% higher at 104.3.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan eases from 4-month high as tariff relief fades

Bullish momentum returns, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Oil steadies after multi-day plunge but traders wary of tariff, supply impacts

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

Read more stories