AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Opposition unites against Modi’s plan to redefine constituencies

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

NEW DELHI: India’s opposition party politicians in the southern states met on Wednesday to protest plans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to redraw constituencies based on the 2011 census, on concerns the northern states would dominate in parliament.

The protest, led by M.K. Stalin, chief minister of the wealthy, less populated Tamil Nadu state, has been backed by the national Congress party and over a dozen others in five southern states, which are enjoying faster economic growth than northern counterparts while keeping a lid on population growth.

Stalin tabled a resolution to ensure that the so-called delimitation exercise, or redrawing of boundaries, be based on 1971 population levels and retained till 2056 to ensure that densely populated northern states taper population growth.

The 1971 census paved the way for the last redrawing of such boundaries and created 543 seats in parliament. Now, leaders from the south want the status quo retained, until a formula providing equal representation is drawn up.

“We are not against delimitation and yet it shouldn’t be a punishment for those who are successful in controlling population,” said Sarvanan Annadurai, spokesperson of Stalin’s DMK party.

The resolution also sought a constitutional amendment to guarantee proportional representation for all states if the number of MPs increases.

“The voice of southern states cannot be stifled by the Modi government in parliament,” he said, adding that over 15 parties have offered their support and push-back would continue. Southern states have accused Modi’s government of discriminatory practices in the past, including in federal fund distribution, unfair allotment of grants, denial of permission for irrigation projects and for special funds for drought relief.

According to the constitution, India is supposed to conduct delimitation exercises after every national census, which is done every decade.

India Modi government Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian opposition political parties Indian constituencies

