Pakistan

Obesity, diet related NCDs on alarming rise in country

Published March 6, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The overweight, obesity and diet related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are on alarming rise in Pakistan. More than 40 percent of people in Pakistan are obese or overweight.

The prevalence of overweight among the children under 5 has almost doubled from 2011 to 2018. The obesity and overweight increased in women of reproductive age from 28 percent to 38 percent in five years.

Ultra-processed products often high in sugar, salt or trans-fats are among the major contributors to obesity and many other NCDs. The government must take immediate policy actions to reduce the obesity and NCDs in Pakistan.

This was said in a symposium on world obesity day organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here on Tuesday, which brought together experts, health professionals, policy makers, civil society and media.

Speakers delved into policies aimed at reducing the consumption of ultra-processed products with a special focus on higher taxes and enactment of FOPWLs on products high in nutrients of concern like salt, sugar, fats, or having any amount of non-sugar sweeteners.

Taxing ultra-processed foods is a triple win for government as it reduces the obesity and other risk factors of NCDs generate additional revenue, and policy has low or no cost for the government.

The speakers urged the Ministry of Finance of Pakistan and the International Monitory Fund as well to increased FED on unhealthy foods instead of fuel, energy and salaried class. In addition, the revenue collected from taxes must be earmarked for public health and nutrition programmes.

Speakers also stressed adopting the holistic policy approach including regulating trans-fats in all foods, marketing restrictions and imposing Front of Pack Warning Labels and on ultra-processed products. They said that enactment of FOPWLs will empower consumers to adopt healthier food choices.

Dr Saba Amjad from Heartfile delivered a keynote address shedding light on modifiable risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases and obesity. He said that overweight and obesity are the key modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular and many other fatal NCDs.

High Body Mass Index (BMI) contributes considerably to NCDs. Unhealthy diets are among the major contributors to obesity. Government shall take immediate policy measures to reduce the risk of obesity in Pakistan. He stressed the need for higher taxes on ultra-processed foods and enactment of Front of Pack Warning Labels (FOPWL) to reduce their consumption.

Sanaullah Ghumman briefed the participants about PANAHs campaign on the reduction of the consumption of ultra-processed foods. He said that PANAH is not only working to raise awareness of general public on health harms of ultra-processed foods but also working with policy makers for formulation of effective policies to reduce their consumption.

He said that “while Pakistan government is taking several measures to stabilize economy, increasing tax on sugary drinks and taxing other ultra-processed food products is an evidence based and sensible strategy to not only reduce the diseases burden, but also generate significant revenue for the country”.

Other speakers underscored the urgent need for decisive action to combat the escalating burden of NCDs in Pakistan. They emphasised the importance of a transparent, integrity-driven policy-making process, free from corporate interference, ensuring that no entity with vested interests influences public health and nutrition policies. Civil society leaders urged the government to place public health at the forefront of decision-making.

