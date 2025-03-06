AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

Authorities directed to digitise polio data

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his determination to rid the country of poliovirus, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities to digitise polio data across the country.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review the polio cases’ situation in the country, also highlighted the positive impact of recent polio vaccination drives, noting a decline in cases in February.

In 2024, Pakistan witnessed a resurgence of poliovirus with 74 reported cases, primarily 27 cases from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab, and Islamabad.

As of now, the country has reported six cases in 2025.

Sharif commended the efforts of provincial administrations for timely identifying of polio cases and emphasised the need for collaboration between federal and provincial governments to completely eradicate poliovirus.

The officials apprised the prime minister on the status of anti-polio campaigns, noting that the February drive covered 42.5 million children, with significant coverage in affected districts.

The officials informed the prime minister about ongoing momentum in anti-polio efforts across all provinces, with plans for two more campaigns in April and May.

An IT dashboard is being utilised to monitor vaccination efforts in real-time, they added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic, highlighting the importance of sustained efforts to achieve eradication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

