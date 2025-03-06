AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

CM Maryam vows to build 0.5m houses in five years

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting, to review issues related to 3-Marla Free Plot Scheme, besides the provision of loans to people, who get free plots, for building their own houses.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to improve and rehabilitate the previous 23 housing schemes of PHATA in 19 districts, and directed them to take immediate steps for the release of funds for the purpose.

The Chief Minister said, “There is a lot of concern about providing roofs to homeless people. It gives me great pleasure to see people’s houses being built under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program.”

Earlier, DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) gave a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. He apprised the Chief Minister, “Repayment of loans under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has started. The repayment rate of loans taken under the program is 100%.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed further,“9661 houses are near completion in Punjab under ’Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.” She directed the PHATA authorities to meet the target by March.

