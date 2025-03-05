PM Shehbaz meets UAE IFZA delegation, signs MoU for economic zone investments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with a delegation from the UAE’s International Free Zones Authority (IFZA) and the Alireza Group in Islamabad, where both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost investment in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The delegation, led by IFZA Chairman Martin Gregers Pedersen and Alireza Group Managing Partner Mana Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones.

Pakistan, UAE sign five MoUs

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IFZA and Pakistan’s Board of Investment.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the delegation and highlighted the deep-rooted, decades-long brotherly relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities across various sectors,” the Prime Minister stated, as he emphasized his government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He assured the delegation of Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate investors through priority-based measures.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

The delegation praised Pakistan’s economic stability under PM Shehbaz’s leadership.

The visiting delegation expressed keen interest in expanding their investment footprint in the country.

“Pakistan is emerging as one of the most attractive markets for investment in the region,” the delegation members noted.