Pakistan, UAE sign five MoUs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including banking, mining, railways and infrastructural investment.

The MoUs were signed during the maiden visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived here on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Al Nahyan and Sharif witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and MoUs for cooperation in various fields.

The members of the federal cabinet, Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Both countries signed an agreement to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of banking.

Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal and chief executive officer (CEO) and managing-director (MD)and board member of International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb exchanged the documents.

The two sides also signed another agreement to boost cooperation in the field of mining. The CEO of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, and CEO Etihad Rail Shadi Malik exchanged the documents for two MoUs for cooperation in the field of railways.

Similarly, the Board of Investment Federal Secretary, Nadeem Chaudhry, and CEO AD Ports Captain Muhammad Juma Al Shamisi exchanged the documents for an MoU in the field of infrastructural investment.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was given a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Earlier, Nahyan was received by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership.

During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the PM Office, said that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of bilateral interest. Sharif warmly welcomed Al Nahyan while reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its historic and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. One on one meeting was followed by the delegation level talks.

Recalling his most productive meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Sharif said that it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries were now working more closely than ever before, to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually-beneficial economic partnership.

Sharif said that during his recent visit to Uzbekistan the project of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed and Uzbekistan showed keen interest in the project. He said that the project will benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

He lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times. He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports were a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders, thanked Sharif and reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

On this occasion, both leaders also witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements between the two sides. The MoUs/agreements were signed in the fields of banking, mining, infrastructure development and railways.

Meanwhile in a post on X, Sharif said, “Honoured to welcome HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today. We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s Royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength.”

