Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2025 03:47pm

Gold prices rose in Pakistan, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs307,000 after it gained Rs700 on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs263,203 after it registered an increase of Rs601, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs4,800 to settle at Rs306,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold rose on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,921 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs54 to settle at Rs3,369 per tola.

