Arsenal rout of PSV a confidence boost, says boss Arteta

Arsenal will derive a great deal of confidence from their 7-1 mauling of PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie and the Premier League club are determined to keep the momentum rolling, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal registered their biggest away win in European club competition on Tuesday, putting themselves in a virtually unassailable position to advance to the quarter-finals where they will meet either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

The North London side, who had failed to score in their last two league matches, had arrived in Eindhoven with their Premier League title hopes hanging by a thread after falling 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

“It obviously gives us a lot of joy, confidence and belief, and then in football, it’s not what we did three days ago, or today, it’s about what we’re going to do tomorrow, or at Old Trafford, how we behave and able to win again,” Arteta told reporters.

“Enjoy tonight because it was a very impressive performance, an unbelievable score, so we deserve that, and now take that, and keep improving as a team.

“It’s something that hasn’t been done so it’s great to be a part of that (on achieving their biggest away win in the Champions League), but as a team we want to achieve many other things that are far more important than that.”

Arteta also backed Ethan Nwaneri to maintain his performance levels after the 17-year-old winger once again impressed with a fine display and scored Arsenal’s second goal.

“I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved, the way he played tonight,” Arteta added.

Arsenal next take a trip to 14th-placed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.