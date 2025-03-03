AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Sports

FIFA lifts Pakistan’s suspension after constitutional amendments

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 04:02pm

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it approved constitutional amendments validated by world soccer’s ruling body and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The PFF approved the amendments at an extraordinary congress in Lahore on Thursday, fulfilling the requirement for ending the suspension set by FIFA last month.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA suspends Congo Republic and Pakistan

FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF’s normalisation committee said it had regained full control of the federation’s premises and finances.

“We thank FIFA and AFC for their continued support of Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan football community,” the PFF posted on X.

