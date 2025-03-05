AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 490 points lower amid selling pressure

BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 04:50pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 closed lower by 490 points on Wednesday after selling in the second half erased the intra-day gains of nearly 600 points.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 113,327.12, followed by selling pressure in the latter hours, which pushed the index to an intra-day low of 112,146.10.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 112,253.76, down by 490.04 points or 0.43%.

“Investor sentiment remained mixed due to the ongoing Ramadan period,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

The upward movement was mainly driven by ENGROH, TGL, LUCK, PIBTL, and NESTLE, which together contributed 155 points to the index. On the other hand, EFERT, FFC, and PSO combined to reduce the index by 181 points, according to the report.

Pakistan is “likely to pass” the ongoing first review of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bloomberg reported citing officials and diplomats familiar with the matter.

The report said that the country made enough progress to raise revenue.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Reuters on Tuesday that Pakistan was “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis, with an immediate disbursement of about $1 billion.

The review, if cleared and approved by the lender’s board, could unlock another tranche of funding for cash-strapped Pakistan ahead of its annual budget which is usually presented in June.

On Tuesday, positive momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 750 points at 112,743.79.

Globally, Australian stocks were down 0.9%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.2% lower, flipping from small early gains. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng pointed 0.6% higher.

Overnight, the US S&P 500 slid 1.2%, but futures rose 0.6% on Wednesday. MSCI’s world equity index edged up 0.1%, but remained 1.9% lower for the week.

US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubled duties of 20% on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday.

China and Canada retaliated while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to respond likewise, without giving details.

Investors are monitoring Trump’s address with Congress to see if there are any cues in future tariff actions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the rupee settled at 279.87, a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 263.96 million from 206.85 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs13.73 billion from Rs11.34 billion in the previous session.

Pak Int.Bulk was the volume leader with 53.57 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 23.57 million shares, and Power Cement with 10.98 million shares.

Shares of 431 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 165 registered an increase, 197 recorded a fall, while 69 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 closes 490 points lower amid selling pressure

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Read more stories