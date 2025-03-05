Iraqi delegation visits PSX

KARACHI: A delegation of Iraqi scholars from the Scientific Foundation for Financial Transactions (SFFT Iraq) visited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to explore opportunities for collaboration in Islamic finance and strengthen the Islamic capital markets in both nations.

The delegation included esteemed scholars: Ayatollah Syed Izz-al-Din-Ai-Hakim, Allama Syed Ahmed Ezz-El-Din-El-Hakim, Allama Sheikh Qasim Al-Issawi, Sheikh Muayyad-al-Abbadi, and Allama Sheikh Sajid Raza Khan Najafi.

SFFT is a leading Iraqi research institute specialising in Islamic finance, and the visit was facilitated by the Al-Sadiq (AS) Institute, Karachi.

Farrukh H. Sabzwari PSX’s MD and CEO and PSX’s senior management welcomed the delegation. Also in attendance were distinguished members from PSX’s Shariah Focus Group, including Mohammad Shoaib CEO of Lucky Investment Company, Ms Sarwat Ahson Executive Director of CFA Society Pakistan, Harris Munawwar Head of Investment, Bank Islami and Hasan Raza.

