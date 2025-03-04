AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
US freeze on Ukraine aid visible at Poland logistics hub: Tusk

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 07:13pm

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday a US freeze on military aid to Kyiv was visible at the country’s logistics hub transferring weapons and humanitarian aid to neighbouring Ukraine.

Washington’s decision to halt military assistance to war-torn Ukraine came after a public blowup in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have no reason to believe that these are just words,” Tusk told reporters, commenting on the move to suspend the aid that was normally transferred through EU and NATO member Poland.

Tusk added that “reports coming in from the border, as well as from our (logistics) hub… also confirm the announcements made by the American side,” without elaborating on details.

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has advocated ramped up military aid to the country that since 2022 has been fighting Russian full-scale invasion.

“The situation is serious,” Tusk added.

Warsaw’s foreign ministry said Washington’s decision was taken “without informing, nor consulting” the United States’s allies in the US-led NATO military alliance.

Any disruption in the flow of US arms to the front line would harm Ukraine’s capacity to beat back Russia’s invasion.

The pause went into effect immediately and impacts hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

