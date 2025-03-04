PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called on all political stakeholders to unite for national progress during a special federal cabinet meeting marking his government’s first year in office, according to Aaj News.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s improving economic indicators, noting that international financial institutions have acknowledged positive trends.

He assured the nation that despite ongoing challenges, there is no need for panic, pointing out that the opposition has failed to present any corruption scandal against the government over the past year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting regarding his recent visit to Azerbaijan

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz welcomed new cabinet members and announced a Rs20 billion “Ramadan Relief Package” to benefit four million families across all provinces and Azad Kashmir.

Under the initiative, Rs5,000 will be distributed through digital wallets to ensure transparency. He stated that the holy month of Ramadan teaches the lesson of service to humanity, and the relief package reflects this spirit.

On the economic front, the prime minister credited timely decisions for preventing Pakistan from defaulting and highlighted the recognition of macroeconomic improvements by international financial institutions.

PM hosts breakfast for new cabinet members

Addressing national security, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. He recalled that terrorism had been eradicated in 2018 under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership but resurfaced due to certain forces.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to coalition partners for their support and acknowledged the Army Chief’s role in stabilizing the economy.

The prime minister also expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, condemning the obstruction of aid despite ceasefire calls. He noted that over 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred and called for global attention to the issue.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan’s progress requires unity rather than internal conflicts.