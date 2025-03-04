Stock market plummets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a highly volatile trading session on Monday, marked by sharp fluctuations throughout the day, before ultimately closing in negative territory.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 1,264.78 points or 1.12 percent to close at 111,986.89 points on Monday down from 113,251.67 points on Friday. The index hit an intraday high of 113,591.83 points and intraday low level 111,829.15 points.

The daily volumes at the ready counter remained lackluster, with 208.88 million shares traded, significantly lower than the 472 million shares recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter declined sharply to Rs 11.881 trillion, compared to Rs 22.778 trillion in the last session.

BRIndex100 opened declined by 97.62 points or 0.82 percent to close at 11,770.40 points on Monday compared to 11,868.02 points on Friday with a total volume of 179.469 million shares. It touched an intraday high of 11,868.02 and an intraday low of 11,770.40

BRIndex30 opened at 35,607.46 points. It touched an intraday high of 35,607.46 points and an intraday low of 35,244.64 points and closed at 35,244.64 which was 362.82 points or 1.02 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 100.097 million shares.

The market capitalization fell Rs 141 billion to Rs 13.840 trillion. Out of 438 active scrips, 86 closed in positive and 287 in negative while the value of 65 stocks remained unchanged.

National BankXD was the volume leader with 23.78 million shares and closed at Rs 79.10 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 1.41 with 17.593 million shares. Pak Int. Bulk ranked third with share trading of 11.711 million shares.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Packages Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 174.39 and Rs 20.59 respectively to close at Rs 3,182.81 and Rs 567.59, while Shifa International Hospitals Limited and Bata Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 29.08 and Rs 27.62 respectively to close at Rs 431.01 and Rs 1,722.38.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said that stocks fell sharply lower near the earnings season close on weak economic outlook. Foreign outflows, weak rupee, lower global crude oil prices and uncertainty over outcome of Pak-IMF talks this week played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 409.79 points or 1.87 percent to close at 21,418.92 points with a total turnover of 1.898 million shares. BR Cement Index decreased by 141.59 points or 1.13 percent to close at 12,356.16 points with a total turnover of 19.471 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index Closed at 30,281.20, fell by 324.29 points or 1.06 percent with a total turnover of 44.404 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 18,620.57 points, down by 37.52 points or 0.2 percent with a total turnover of 8.183 million.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 90.06 points or 0.08 percent to 11,142.69 points with a total turnover of 11.846 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index also decreased by 93.05 points or 1.85 percent to close at 4,939.00 points with a total turnover of 28.576 million shares.

Analysts at Topline said that the market experienced a decline in trading sessions, with the index reaching an intraday low of 111,829 points before closing at 111,987.

The negative sentiment was driven by the lack of a positive trigger, in addition to ENGROH earnings falling short of expectations, which contributed 424 points to the decline. The shorter trading hours also put pressure on the market.

Key stocks contributing to the downturn included ENGROH, UBL, MCB, MTL, and PPL, which together accounted for a drop of 731 points in the index.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025