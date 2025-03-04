PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on Monday over the continuous decrease in inflation as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the country’s annual inflation rate dropped to 1.5 per cent in February, the lowest in almost a decade and well below the Finance Ministry’s projections.

The prime minister noted that the decrease in inflation, which contributes to economic stability, is positive news as the ruling coalition completes its first year in office.

The average inflation rate from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent, a significant decrease compared to 28 percent in the same period the previous fiscal year.

PM Sharif credited the notable improvement to the consistent efforts of the government’s economic team, leading to advancements in economic indicators.

He acknowledged that the ongoing economic progress is a result of collaborative teamwork among all institutions, working together to boost economic growth, business, and investment. “The benefits of macroeconomic improvement are starting to reach the general public,” he remarked.

He expressed confidence in further inflation reduction, highlighting that ensuring essential commodities are available to the public at reasonable prices remains a top priority for the government.

