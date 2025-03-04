AIRLINK 174.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.48 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.23%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
PPL 171.79 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.54%)
PRL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 33.8 (0.29%)
BR30 35,348 Increased By 103.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 112,425 Increased By 438.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 34,796 Increased By 120.5 (0.35%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

PPL empowers underprivileged youth with digital literacy

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has launched the Employment-Based Digital Literacy Programme, transforming the lives of underprivileged youth by equipping them with cutting-edge digital skills and securing online jobs with international organizations.

Conducted in collaboration with Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) and X-Loop Digital, the 16-week programme trained 15 students from Sui, Dera Bugti, Matiari, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Daultala in Full Stack Engineering and Data Sciences at the X-Loop Training Centre in Karachi.

The programmes hallmark achievement was its direct employment linkage with an international organisation, ensuring that the students were not only trained but also placed in online jobs upon completion. The programme was fully funded by PPL at a cost of over Rs. 12 million, including travel and four-month boarding and lodging of students.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy distributed the certificates amongst the students in the closing ceremony held at X-Loop Training Centre, Karachi. GM Shared Services PPL Mahmood ul Hasan, CEO DGF Tara Uzra Dawood and CEO X-Loop Digital Mir Nasir also congratulated the students and appreciated PPL for taking this initiative as these initiatives set precedence for others.

Speaking at the event, MD PPL emphasised the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating economic opportunities for youth in underserved areas. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to sustainable community transformation. By providing internationally recognized training and securing employment for these students, we are fostering real change in their lives and communities, he stated.

A key success story is a female student from Daultala, near Adhi Field, who secured first position and transitioned from a remote area to global employment. The initiative reinforces PPL’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering economic empowerment in Pakistan’s underserved regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL youths digital skills Dawood Global Foundation digital literacy X Loop Digital

Comments

200 characters

PPL empowers underprivileged youth with digital literacy

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories