PPL empowers underprivileged youth with digital literacy

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has launched the Employment-Based Digital Literacy Programme, transforming the lives of underprivileged youth by equipping them with cutting-edge digital skills and securing online jobs with international organizations.

Conducted in collaboration with Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) and X-Loop Digital, the 16-week programme trained 15 students from Sui, Dera Bugti, Matiari, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Daultala in Full Stack Engineering and Data Sciences at the X-Loop Training Centre in Karachi.

The programmes hallmark achievement was its direct employment linkage with an international organisation, ensuring that the students were not only trained but also placed in online jobs upon completion. The programme was fully funded by PPL at a cost of over Rs. 12 million, including travel and four-month boarding and lodging of students.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy distributed the certificates amongst the students in the closing ceremony held at X-Loop Training Centre, Karachi. GM Shared Services PPL Mahmood ul Hasan, CEO DGF Tara Uzra Dawood and CEO X-Loop Digital Mir Nasir also congratulated the students and appreciated PPL for taking this initiative as these initiatives set precedence for others.

Speaking at the event, MD PPL emphasised the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating economic opportunities for youth in underserved areas. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to sustainable community transformation. By providing internationally recognized training and securing employment for these students, we are fostering real change in their lives and communities, he stated.

A key success story is a female student from Daultala, near Adhi Field, who secured first position and transitioned from a remote area to global employment. The initiative reinforces PPL’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering economic empowerment in Pakistan’s underserved regions.

