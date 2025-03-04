AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
Pakistan

Minister wants against load-shedding in Ramazan

Recorder Report Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif regarding the load shedding of electricity and gas, urging gas should not be cut during Ramazan.

Nasir Shah stated that uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured during Ramadan and K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO should improve their arrangements. He said that there should be no load shedding of electricity and gas during Ramadan.

He said the public should not be disturbed and inconvenienced, and the federal government should fulfil their responsibility. He said that we want a complete end to load shedding during Ramadan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Ramadan PM Shehbaz Sharif Electricity load shedding gas load shedding

