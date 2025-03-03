AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in black on hopes for US tariff relief

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as investors waited to see if imminent U.S. tariffs would be implemented.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday, but that President Donald Trump will determine whether to stick with the planned 25% level.

Lutnick’s comments were the first indication from Trump’s administration that it may not impose the full threatened 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, snapping a five-session losing streak, with Al Rajhi Bank advancing 2.6% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank concluding 2% higher.

Among other gainers, Saudi Aramco climbed 1.1%, as the oil giant is slated to report its 2024 earnings on Tuesday.

However, utility firm Marafiq slid 4.8%, after its annual profit nosedived 97%.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 2.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Qatar falls

Separately, Dubai-based GEMS Education plans to spend around $300 million over the next two-to-three years to increase organic growth, its CEO told Reuters, as it bets on population growth and an inflow of wealthy individuals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.1% lower.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed after registering a monthly loss for the first time since November, while investors await the outcome of efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and repercussions from U.S. tariffs.

The Qatari index finished 0.2% higher, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 0.5% and Qatar Fuel putting on 1.6%.

On the other hand, Gulf International Services tumbled 4.5%, as the firm traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.4%, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.8%.

Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) jumped by $2.74 billion in January, boosted apparently by the sale of $2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds, central bank data showed.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.7% to 12,124
 Abu Dhabi       fell 0.1% to 9,560
 Dubai           added 0.2% to 5,328
 QATAR           gained 0.2% to 10,464
 EGYPT           was up 0.4% to 30,989
 BAHRAIN         gained 0.5% to 1,980
 OMAN            lost 0.4% to 4,425
 KUWAIT          added 0.4% to 8,767
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets in black on hopes for US tariff relief

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 1.5% in February 2025

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Pakistani, Afghan security forces clash at closed main border crossing

Suicide bomber kills one, injures four in Balochistan’s Kalat District

Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, British HC Marriot discuss bilateral ties, global peace efforts

Read more stories