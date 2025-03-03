AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
New Zealand in confident mood for semi against ‘strong’ South Africa

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 02:43pm

DUBAI: New Zealand go into their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday buoyed by beating the Proteas at the same venue in a tri-series last month.

The Black Caps lost to India in their final Group A match on Sunday in Dubai but Tom Latham said it would have no bearing on the encounter for a place in the final.

More relevant is that New Zealand chased down 305 against South Africa in Lahore after Kane Williamson scored 133 and also beat hosts Pakistan in the tri-series.

“We’re fortunate that we had a tri-series in Pakistan and against South Africa,” said the wicketkeeper Latham.

“We’ve got a chance to look back on those experiences and give our best in a semi-final, which is pretty cool,” he added.

India brace for ‘nervy times’ against Australia in semi-final

New Zealand were already into the last four of the Champions Trophy prior to Sunday’s loss to India in Dubai.

They also already knew they would have to head back to Pakistan for their semi-final.

“It is something that’s out of our control,” Latham said of the travelling, with India playing all their games in Dubai after refusing to go to hosts Pakistan.

“We don’t decide the schedule and for us it’s about turning up at each game regardless of where it is and trying to play our best brand of cricket as best we can.

“Obviously it’s a chance at making an ICC final,” said Latham.

“We know there’s a lot of hard work to do to get to that point.”

South Africa topped Group B ahead of Australia with two impressive wins and one washed-out match.

“We know how strong South Africa are,” said Latham.

“They’ve got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. As you look at it, I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic game.”

New Zealand’s fielding has been outstanding on their way to the semi-finals – Glenn Phillips took a spectacular one-handed flying catch at backward point to dismiss Virat Kohli on Sunday.

“I think we’ve seen throughout the tournament some of the catches that the guys have been taking,” said Latham. “For us it’s an attitude thing.”

India face Australia in the first semi-final, in Dubai on Tuesday.

