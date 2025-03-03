AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Life & Style

Full list of Oscar winners at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: The full list of Oscar winners at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards. Best picture “Anora” Best actor Adrien...
Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 12:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The full list of Oscar winners at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

Best picture

  • “Anora”

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist”

Best actress

  • Mikey Madison,“Anora”

Best director

  • Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best supporting actor

  • Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best supporting actress

  • Zoe Saldaña,“Emilia Pérez”

Best original screenplay

  • “Anora”

Best adaptes screenplay

  • “Conclave”

Best animates feature film

  • “Flow”

Best animated short film

  • “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Best international feature

  • “I’m Still Here,” Brazil

Best documentary feature

  • “No Other Land”

Best documentary short

  • “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best original score

  • “The Brutalist”

Best original song

  • “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Best sound

  • “Dune: Part Two”

Best production design

  • “Wicked”

Best live action short film

  • “I’m Not a Robot”

Best cinematography

  • “The Brutalist”

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • “The Substance”

Best costume design

  • “Wicked”

Best visual effects

  • “Dune: Part Two”

Best film editing

  • “Anora”
