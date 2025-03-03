Life & Style
Full list of Oscar winners at the 97th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES: The full list of Oscar winners at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.
Best picture
- “Anora”
Best actor
- Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist”
Best actress
- Mikey Madison,“Anora”
Best director
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
Best supporting actor
- Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Best supporting actress
- Zoe Saldaña,“Emilia Pérez”
Best original screenplay
- “Anora”
Best adaptes screenplay
- “Conclave”
Best animates feature film
- “Flow”
Best animated short film
- “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
Best international feature
- “I’m Still Here,” Brazil
Best documentary feature
- “No Other Land”
Best documentary short
- “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Best original score
- “The Brutalist”
Best original song
- “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”
Best sound
- “Dune: Part Two”
Best production design
- “Wicked”
Best live action short film
- “I’m Not a Robot”
Best cinematography
- “The Brutalist”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- “The Substance”
Best costume design
- “Wicked”
Best visual effects
- “Dune: Part Two”
Best film editing
- “Anora”
