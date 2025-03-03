AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Markets

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 02:38pm

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 1,300 points to settle below 112,000 level on Monday.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 111,986.88, a decrease of 1,264.78 points or 1.12%.

Selling was witnessed across key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, MARI, PSO, SSGC and WAFI traded in the red.

Talking to Business Recorder, Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) attributed the decline to across-the-board selling.

“Moreover, the Ramadan factor has come into play, which is leading to thin trading volume. This trend is expected to persist in the coming days as well,” she added.

As per data provided by AHL, over the last 10 years, the average market return during Ramadan has been 0.9%. “However, last year, returns surged to 6.9% during the month,” noted the brokerage house.

During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the green zone driven by improved local liquidity and positive investor sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 451 points, or 0.4%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 113,251.67 points compared to 112,801 points in the previous week.

Globally, Asian share markets dithered on Monday as the threat of imminent tariffs lurked in the background, while bitcoin surged on news it would be included in a new US strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies.

US President Donald Trump on social media announced five digital assets he expected to include in a new reserve, including bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, shot up more than 11% to $94,110, while ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed 14% to $2,528.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, though Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.1%, helped by a softer yen.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.1%, having staged a late rally on Friday after a week of heavy losses.

Geopolitical uncertainty lingered as European leaders agreed to draw up a Ukraine peace plan to take to the United States, following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s clash with Trump in the Oval Office.

This is an intra-day update

