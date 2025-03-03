AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.64 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.09%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
OGDC 212.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
SYM 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,816 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 35,403 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 112,585 Decreased By -666.7 (-0.59%)
KSE30 34,874 Decreased By -319.7 (-0.91%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 1 and March 2, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In first year after IPO, Dubai’s Parkin makes ‘remarkable progress’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan confirms 6th polio case of 2025

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz unveils Rs20bn Ramadan relief package

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Italy reaffirm strong ties in 6th bilateral consultations in Rome

Read here for details.

  • Karachi Commissioner directs KE, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories