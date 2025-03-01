Pakistan, Italy reaffirm strong ties in 6th bilateral consultations in Rome

The 6th round of Pakistan-Italy Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Rome on Saturday, with both countries expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of their bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, while the Italian side was headed by Secretary General Ricardo Guariglia.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the progress made in various areas of cooperation, including trade, economy, development, agriculture, defence, higher education, and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch highlighted the growing trade relations between Pakistan and Italy, emphasizing the immense potential for further expansion in these sectors.

Both sides appreciated the similarity of views on a number of international and regional issues as well as close coordination in the UN.

In a related development, Pakistan and the European Union held their ninth Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, the FO said.

The discussions, part of the broader 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan, focused on regional and global security challenges, including the implications of the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, the statement said.