PM Shehbaz unveils Rs20bn Ramadan relief package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched on Saturday Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs 20 billion under which cash transfers of Rs 5000 through digital wallets will be made to 4 million deserving families.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, the PM said the relief package will cover all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“This year, an amount of Rs20 billion has been allocated for the purpose. The relief amount last year was Rs7 billion,” the PM added.

Prime Minister emphasized the package will spare people from the hassle of standing in long queues outside the Utility Stores, adding that there will be round the clock supervision and monitoring of the relief package.

The PM also lauded all the relevant authorities and institutions including ministries, State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, BISP and tech companies who worked day and night to devise a digital mechanism.

The federal government’s initiative would benefit all parts of the country through a well-devised digital system, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said cash transfers under package will be completed in 10 days.

Stalls will be established at the tehsil level during Ramadan for provision of sugar at Rs135 per kilogram,“ the minister said.

He said Utility Stores will also provide essential commodities to the people on 15% discount.

Earlier, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir denied that the government was going to shut down the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), through which previously Ramazan packages were delivered, adding that USC restructuring followed by privatisation would be the way forward.