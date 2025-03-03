AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,468 Decreased By -784.2 (-0.69%)
KSE30 34,831 Decreased By -363.4 (-1.03%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Flow’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:16am
Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for “Flow”, as they stand near Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn, during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for “Flow”, as they stand near Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn, during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The independent film “Flow” won the best animated feature film Oscar on Sunday, securing the first Academy Award for Latvia and its Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis.

“Flow” follows a cat that finds refuge on a boat along with other animals that join together after a flood destroys their homes.

Cat tale ‘Flow’ goes from underdog to Oscar nominee

The movie stood out in 2024, having been rendered on a free and open-source software platform called Blender and having no dialogue.

“Flow” rode a tidal wave into the Oscar race after big studio films like “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2” and “The Wild Robot,” which all had higher box office numbers, lost the Golden Globe to the small independent film.

The “Flow” team also transformed its smaller budget into a nominee for the best international film Oscar, achieving rare recognition for an animated film in two major categories and making history with the first Oscar nominations for the Northern European country ever.

Academy Awards Oscars Golden Globe Latvia Moana 2 Oscar nominee Gints Zilbalodis Flow The Wild Robot

Comments

200 characters

‘Flow’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories