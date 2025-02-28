AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,961 Increased By 176.6 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,430 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Cat tale ‘Flow’ goes from underdog to Oscar nominee

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2025 11:25am
Gints Zilbalodis attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
Gints Zilbalodis attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The international success of “Flow”, an animated Latvian film about a cat’s quest to escape rising waters, has taken its director by surprise.

“Flow” has no dialogue and Gints Zilbalodis, who had a budget of $3.6 million, beat off giant animation studios to win a Golden Globe and now has two Oscar nominations.

“We thought the best case scenario would be that we would be selected in some of the festivals and have a nice festival run,” Zilbalodis told AFP.

The 30-year-old sat down for an interview in London – one of multiple stops on a whirlwind global tour – ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“Flow” stands a double chance of winning as it is shortlisted in the best animated feature and the international film categories.

The film tells the story of a black cat who discovers that people have deserted their dwelling and that water is approaching the nearby meadows.

Confronted with a flood, the feline protagonist reluctantly boards a sailboat in the company of animals including a buoyant golden retriever and an unruffled capybara.

“Zilbalodis largely avoids the sort of whimsy and sentimentality that might plague, say, a Disney movie with the same premise,” said the New York Times review which typifies reaction around the world.

“The animals act like real animals, not like cartoons or humans, and that restraint gives their adventure an authenticity that, in moments of both delight and peril, makes the emotion that much more powerful,” it added.

For Latvia, the nominations are historic: no film from this Baltic country of 1.8 million people has ever contended for an Oscar.

The international recognition has triggered “Flow-mania” at home.

Film-themed street art is appearing around Riga while Latvians have queued to take selfies with the Golden Globe trophy which has been put on display in the national museum.

More than 320,000 people saw “Flow” in Latvian cinemas, the country’s film centre told AFP, making it the most-viewed film in Latvian history, surpassing “Avatar” and “Titanic”.

‘Story of my experience’

“Maybe we’re just in the right place at the right time,” Zilbalodis said modestly.

But he has a theory about why the film has won over audiences and critics.

It is about “people embracing different types of films, and not just watching the big franchises”.

Oscars nod ‘truly magical’ for Iranian film’s young stars

The film’s seemingly simple plot carries deeper meaning for Zilbalodis.

“This is a story about a character who starts out being very independent, and then has to learn how to trust others and how to collaborate,” he said.

“It’s kind of a story of my experience,” added Zilbalodis, who made his first feature animation, “Away”, on his own. He said the process of creating “Flow” was also one of adapting to teamwork.

Capybara tickling

Zilbalodis also opted for using the animals’ natural sounds, which created an unexpected dilemma.

“We recorded real cats and dogs and everything, and that worked pretty well. But the only character that kind of needed some extra assistance was the capybara,” an imperturbable member of the cat’s crew.

The film’s sound designer tried to record it in a zoo – but discovered capybaras are normally silent.

“A zookeeper had to actually go in and tickle the capybara,” Zilbalodis recounted, “which is a very nice job,” he added, chuckling.

The result was, however, a high-pitched sound that the “Flow” team judged incompatible with the laid-back capybara.

“After some searching, we settled on a voice of a baby camel.”

For Zilbalodis, making unexpected adjustments and testing different solutions for the film was one of the advantages of working in a small, independent studio.

“If you’re doing something huge, it’s like changing course of a very big ship, which can be very slow and expensive,” Zilbalodis said.

His next film will have human characters and, crucially, dialogue – a first for him.

“But what is important is that we stay working independently, and I want to continue working in our studio in Latvia,” he stressed.

Oscars 97th Academy Awards Oscar nominee Gints Zilbalodis Flow

Comments

200 characters

Cat tale ‘Flow’ goes from underdog to Oscar nominee

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil heads for first monthly drop since November as economic uncertainty weighs

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Read more stories