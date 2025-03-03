AIRLINK 176.11 Decreased By ▼ -10.98 (-5.87%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
HUBC 132.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.94%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
OGDC 211.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.47%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.23%)
PPL 171.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.42%)
SYM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
TRG 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,802 Decreased By -67.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,352 Decreased By -236.2 (-0.66%)
KSE100 112,312 Decreased By -939.2 (-0.83%)
KSE30 34,780 Decreased By -414 (-1.18%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-03

Russian rouble weakens versus dollar

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar and the Chinese yuan on Friday, losing support from corporate tax payments at the end of the month, as the influence of Russia-US talks on the currency market began to wane.

At 1125 GMT, the rouble was down 0.9% at 87.75 against the dollar in the over-the-counter market. It also weakened by 0.6% to 12.09 against the yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia.

“The seasonal sales activity of exporters ahead of the tax payment deadline, which is today, was quite moderate yesterday, and from today it is expected to decline,” said Denis Popov from PSB Bank.

The rouble is still up by 22% against the dollar so far this year and by 10% since the start of February, mostly due to expectations of better relations with the United States and an eventual peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Analysts pointed to the lack of quick progress in Russia-US talks as one of the factors contributing to the rouble’s weakness.

Rouble Russian rouble

