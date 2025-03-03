SSGC removes 346 illegal domestic connections

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has taken action against gas theft by removing approximately 346 illegal domestic connections as part of its ongoing crackdown.

The SSGC Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department, along with the Customer Relations Department (CRD) and Recovery Department, along with SSGC police and members of other teams raided a commercial building where they arrested Mitha Khan Sand s/o Muhammad Khan Sand, who was responsible for tampering and puncturing SSGC’s main transmission line near Safora, Gulistan-e-Johar to steal gas.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, the CGTO team along with Distribution and SSGC Police Jacobabad raided a socks factory situated at Spini Road near Kakar Town Quetta, where they arrested Faizullah for stealing gas directly from the Company’s main distribution line to generate power through heavy generator.

