AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.59 (-5.66%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 132.39 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.9%)
HUMNL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 53.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 211.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.35%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.23%)
PPL 171.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.81%)
PRL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.33%)
SYM 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
TRG 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,802 Decreased By -67.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,352 Decreased By -236.2 (-0.66%)
KSE100 112,309 Decreased By -942.4 (-0.83%)
KSE30 34,776 Decreased By -417.8 (-1.19%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-03

SSGC removes 346 illegal domestic connections

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has taken action against gas theft by removing approximately 346 illegal domestic connections as part of its ongoing crackdown.

The SSGC Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department, along with the Customer Relations Department (CRD) and Recovery Department, along with SSGC police and members of other teams raided a commercial building where they arrested Mitha Khan Sand s/o Muhammad Khan Sand, who was responsible for tampering and puncturing SSGC’s main transmission line near Safora, Gulistan-e-Johar to steal gas.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, the CGTO team along with Distribution and SSGC Police Jacobabad raided a socks factory situated at Spini Road near Kakar Town Quetta, where they arrested Faizullah for stealing gas directly from the Company’s main distribution line to generate power through heavy generator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SSGC gas theft

Comments

200 characters

SSGC removes 346 illegal domestic connections

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories