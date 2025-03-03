Weekly Cotton Review: Prices continue to decline

KARACHI: In recent days, cotton prices have continued to drop, with trading activities remaining sluggish in local markets. Internationally, the New York Cotton Exchange witnessed mixed trends, where prices hovered around 82 cents per pound.

A high-level delegation from Brazil’s cotton industry announced cooperation with Pakistan to improve cotton production and quality during a meeting with representatives of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). The delegation stated, “We can assist Pakistani farmers in reviving cotton cultivation by providing modern technology and training.”

APTMA’s spokesperson emphasised the need for government policies to ensure a “level playing field” between locally produced and imported cotton. He argued, “Tax exemptions on imported cotton are harming domestic growers, creating an uneven competitive environment.”

The Punjab government has set a target to expand cotton cultivation to 1 million acres for the upcoming crop season. Agricultural experts believe this move could become a significant step toward self-sufficiency in cotton production.

Dr Yusuf Zafar, Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee has said that adopting modern technology can enhance per-acre yield and profitability in cotton farming.

Meanwhile, Head Transfer of Technology Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Sajid Mahmood urged Pakistan to adopt a Brazil-inspired roadmap for cotton development, emphasising “research, subsidies, and farmer training as key pillars.”

Some farmers and ginners expressed concerns that continued tax incentives on imported cotton could undermine local production. They demanded immediate measures under the “Grow Cotton, Save the Economy” campaign, coupled with a “Save Cotton” initiative to protect domestic stakeholders.

During the past week in the local cotton market, mixed trends were observed in cotton prices, with trading activities contingent on quality and payment conditions. Although the trading volume remained low, sources indicate that unregistered transactions are also taking place. Currently, ginners hold a stock of approximately 350,000 bales of cotton and are facing anxiety. On the other hand, textile spinners are also grappling with challenges.

APTMA has been persistently appealing to the government for extension of the EFS facility to local cotton. However, its call for a “level playing field” continues to be ignored. Additionally, yarn and fabric are being imported in large quantities under the EFS facility, severely impacting the entire textile sector. According to APTMA, over 40% of textile mills have already shut down, with many more on the verge of closure. They assert that the country’s textile sector is heading toward collapse.

Government sources are also being accused of indifference, as the deteriorating state of the industry suggests a lack of governmental interest in revitalizing the textile and ginning sectors. The decline of the textile and ginning industries is expected to negatively affect cotton cultivation. Stakeholders warn that if the situation persists, the ripple effects will further destabilize an already struggling agricultural and industrial ecosystem.

Consequently, the already struggling cotton cultivation may face further deterioration. Currently, the government is not showing seriousness in addressing this issue, and delays could prove more damaging. The situation is becoming increasingly grave day by day, and the government must treat it with urgency. Authorities are encouraging farmers to opt for early cultivation of cotton.

According to reports from coastal areas of Sindh, early cotton cultivation is under way in several regions. Similar reports of early cultivation are emerging from various areas in Punjab, as well.

In Sindh province, the price of cotton is in between Rs 16,000 to 17,500 per maund based on quality and payment conditions. In Punjab province, cotton prices are currently fluctuating between 16,500 to 17,500 rupees per maund. The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association has kept the spot rate unchanged at 17,500 rupees per maund.

Naseem Usman, Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, stated that international cotton prices are showing a mixed trend. New York cotton futures are currently trading between 66.50 and 67.50 US cents per pound. According to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) weekly export and sales report, 166,900 bales were sold for the 2024-25 season. Vietnam topped the list by purchasing 43,000 bales, followed by China with 31,100 bales in second place, Turkey with 26,700 bales in third place, and Pakistan securing the fourth position with 21,200 bales.

For the 2025-26 season, 32,600 bales were sold. Turkey led with 13,200 bales, Honduras came in second with 8,800 bales, and Vietnam ranked third with 4,800 bales.

The APTMA and a Brazilian delegation discussed cooperation in the cotton sector. In a significant development for the textile and cotton industries, the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association has assured full technical support to Pakistan to enhance domestic cotton production. This high-level delegation, comprising representatives from the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association, the Brazilian Cotton Shippers Association, and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, visited the Lahore office of the APTMA to explore collaboration and investment opportunities in the cotton sector.

Agricultural experts addressed trainees at a refresher course on cotton production technology organised by the CCRI Multan. Malik Talat Sohail Chairman of Bahali Cotton said that modern cotton production technology is a key driver for increasing profitable yields. However, improvements in production are impossible without quality seeds and better crop management.

A target has been set to cultivate cotton across 1 million acres, with policy incentives offered to farmers who complete sowing by March 31.

Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan, emphasised the urgent need for Pakistan to invest in research and development (R&D) to revitalise its cotton industry. He highlighted the importance of developing high-yield seed varieties, promoting genetically modified (GM) cotton, and integrating modern agricultural technologies such as digital farming, GPS-enabled machinery, and mechanised harvesting. These advancements, he noted, would enhance productivity while reducing production costs.

He further stressed that adopting advanced irrigation techniques, including drip and pivot irrigation, would optimise water utilisation and improve yields, particularly in drought-prone regions. Additionally, implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies would minimise pesticide dependency, while crop rotation practices would help sustain soil fertility and overall agricultural health.

Meanwhile, Sajid Mahmood underscored the necessity of introducing modern post-harvest management systems and standardised grading frameworks to enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani cotton. He asserted that strong public-private sector collaboration, coupled with farmer training programs and financial incentives, would be instrumental in driving the industry’s progress. Drawing parallels with Brazil’s successful model of scientific research, agricultural reforms, and technology-driven strategies, he affirmed that Pakistan has the potential to achieve higher cotton yields on limited land and reclaim its standing in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025