Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

QWP leader criticises PTI govt in KP

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:43am

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has alleged that the PTI-led provincial government had buried the province under huge debt, which soared by more than 600 percent in the last 11 years.

The QWP leader said that the year 2024 recorded an increase of more than 30 percent in the debt of the province. Quoting a recent report of the World Bank, he said more than 48 percent of people lived in poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the ratio was significantly higher than the national average. He said that the poverty ratio stood at 34.2 percent in KP in 2022.

Sherpao while speaking to media criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance and said that misrule, poor governance and rampant corruption had pushed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the brink of default. He said the financial condition of the province had deteriorated to the extent that the government employees and pensioners were not getting paid on time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP PTI KP Government Qaumi Watan Party Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao

