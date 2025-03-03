Afghan CG, KP CM discuss trade, regional peace

PESHAWAR: Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir called on Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at his office on Sunday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade, regional peace and stability, and addressing issues faced by Afghan nationals residing in the province.

During the discussion, the temporary closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham and its impact on traders and the general public on both sides was highlighted. Both sides agreed to make efforts to reopen the border as soon as possible, especially in view of the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the closure of the border was causing hardships for traders and transporters, particularly during Ramadan.

He stressed that closure of the boarder was not in the best interest of the people on either side, as it affected not only businesses but also ordinary citizens, Therefore, he underscored the urgent need to reopen the border at the earliest.

He assured that the provincial government was making every possible effort in this regard and urged the Afghan Consulate to play its role as well.

The Chief Minister further stated that ongoing instability in the region had caused difficulties for people on both sides of the border, and dialogue remained an effective means to achieve lasting peace.

He said that the provincial government had formed a jirga to initiate negotiations with the Afghan government. However, the jirga was awaiting approval of its Terms of Reference (ToRs) from the federal government, after which jirga would visit Afghanistan to initiate dialogue.

He made a mention that efforts were underway to establish special facilitation desks at the border for individuals travelling for trade, education, and medical treatment.

Afghan national with valid travel documents would be welcomed. Gandapur also noted that discussions were ongoing with relevant international organizations to issue health and education cards for Afghan nationals seeking medical treatment and education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

