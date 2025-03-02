Russian attacks overnight kill one, injure three in Ukraine, officials say

Russian shelling overnight killed one person and injured two more in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 79 drones, Ukraine’s authorities said on Sunday.

“Kramatorsk was subjected to hostile shelling - residential district,” city Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“A boy born in 2006 was killed.” Goncharenko added that two people, a man and a woman, were also injured. Ukraine’s air defence units destroyed 63 of the 79 Russian drones that attacked overnight in several Ukrainian regions, the country’s air force said on Telegram.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southwestern Ukraine injured one civilian, the governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region, of which the city is the administrative centre, said on Telegram.

The attack sparked a massive fire at a residential building, destroying its roof, causing it to partially collapse and spreading over the area of 300 square metres (3,230 square feet), the governor, Ivan Fedorov said.

Two people were rescued from underneath the collapsed parts of the building, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Telegram.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian border have killed 652 civilian so far, TASS reports

The service also said that the blast wave damaged neighbouring houses, leaving tens of people homeless.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks on each other in the war that Russia launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine three years ago.

But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.