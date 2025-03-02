AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
World

Ukrainian attacks on Russian border have killed 652 civilian so far, TASS reports

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 09:54am

Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions on and near the border with Ukraine have killed 652 civilians so far, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee told the TASS news agency in remarks published on Sunday, without providing evidence.

Twenty-three children were among those killed, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told TASS.

Nearly 3,000 have been wounded, he added.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attack in the war that Russia launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine three years ago.

Russian strikes kill 5 in east Ukraine, journalist killed near Kyiv

But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian border Ukraine peace talks Russian regions Ukrainian attacks Alexander Bastrykin

