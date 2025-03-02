American singer Gracie Abrams cancels Brussels show due to health

BRUSSELS: The American singer Gracie Abrams has cancelled her show in Brussels due to illness, she said on her Instagram account on Friday.

Abrams, whose songs include “Close to You” from her latest album “The Secret of Us”, was supposed to play a sold-out show at Vorst National on Friday night. The arena can hold more than 8,000 people.

Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

“My body has been fighting off something gnarly for the past week and despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I’ve received says I cannot perform and need to rest,” Abrams said in a handwritten note posted on her Instagram.

The singer is currently on a world tour. Her next performance is scheduled for Monday, March 3, in Britain.