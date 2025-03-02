Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

LONDON: The BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday.
Below is a list of the winners.
Mastercard album of the year
- Charli XCX, “Brat”
Artist of the year
- Charli XCX
Song of the year
- Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Group of the year
- Ezra Collective
Best new artist
- The Last Dinner Party
International artist of the year
- Chappell Roan
International group of the year
- Fontaines D.C.
International song of the year
- Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Alternative / rock act
- Sam Fender
Hip hop / grime / rap act
- Stormzy
Dance act
- Charli XCX
Pop act
- Jade
R&B ACT
- Raye
Rising star
- Myles Smith
Songwriter of the year
- Charli XCX
Producer of the year
- A.G. Cook
Global success award
- Sabrina Carpenter
