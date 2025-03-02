Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

LONDON: The BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday.

Below is a list of the winners.

Mastercard album of the year

Charli XCX, “Brat”

Artist of the year

Charli XCX

Song of the year

Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Group of the year

Ezra Collective

Best new artist

The Last Dinner Party

International artist of the year

Chappell Roan

International group of the year

Fontaines D.C.

International song of the year

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Alternative / rock act

Sam Fender

Hip hop / grime / rap act

Stormzy

Dance act

Charli XCX

Pop act

Jade

R&B ACT

Raye

Rising star

Myles Smith

Songwriter of the year

Charli XCX

Producer of the year

A.G. Cook

Global success award