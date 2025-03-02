AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 11:15am
Sabrina Carpenter receives the Global Success award during the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Sabrina Carpenter receives the Global Success award during the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday.

Below is a list of the winners.

Mastercard album of the year

  • Charli XCX, “Brat”

Artist of the year

  • Charli XCX

Song of the year

  • Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Group of the year

  • Ezra Collective

Best new artist

  • The Last Dinner Party

International artist of the year

  • Chappell Roan

International group of the year

  • Fontaines D.C.

International song of the year

  • Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Alternative / rock act

  • Sam Fender

Hip hop / grime / rap act

  • Stormzy

Dance act

  • Charli XCX

Pop act

  • Jade

R&B ACT

  • Raye

Rising star

  • Myles Smith

Songwriter of the year

  • Charli XCX

Producer of the year

  • A.G. Cook

Global success award

  • Sabrina Carpenter

