AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-02

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Sohail Sarfraz Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Policy Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has approved the introduction of unlisted Modarabas to facilitate financial resource mobilization and performance-based profit sharing.

The SECP Policy Board has approved the proposed amendments to the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980 (the “Modaraba Ordinance”). The proposed amendments were originally introduced in the National Assembly in July 2020 through the Modaraba Ordinance (Amendments) Bill, 2020 (the “2020 Bill”). They received approval from the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and were presented to the National Assembly for consideration. However, due to the expiration of the National Assembly’s term in August 2023, the proposal lapsed.

The SECP has now completed a fresh review of the proposal by actively engaging the stakeholders for consultation. Consequently, a revised proposal has been finalised and approved by the Policy Board for submission to the Finance Division for further legislative action. The key reforms retained from the initial bill focus on promoting industry development, empowering investors, and enhancing regulatory alignment within the Modaraba sector.

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

The proposal includes the introduction of unlisted Modarabas to facilitate financial resource mobilization and performance-based profit sharing. Additionally, it strengthens investor rights by aligning governance provisions with the Companies Act, enabling special resolutions for management changes, and improving investor protection through access to courts for winding-up proceedings.

Further amendments aim to streamline regulatory oversight by empowering the Commission in disciplinary proceedings, transforming certain criminal offences into civil matters for better enforcement, and dissolving the Modaraba Tribunal by transferring its responsibilities to high courts and session courts. These changes are intended to modernise the sector, enhance transparency, and improve the ease of doing business.

The proposed amendments, now being submitted to the federal government for consideration and enactment, are expected to significantly contribute to the modernisation of the legal framework for Islamic financial institutions. This aligns with the government’s commitment to transform the economy in light of the 26th constitutional amendment and the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling to eliminate Riba from the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Modarabas

Comments

200 characters

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories